Memorial Day 2020: Kingman active-duty service members honored
Originally Published: May 30, 2020 5:35 p.m.
The Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust put up 11 new banners to honor members of the armed forces from Kingman on Memorial Day. There are now 104 banners on poles on Route 66, Beale Street and Stockton Hill Road. They’re also put up for Veterans Day.
