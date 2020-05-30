Mohave County logs 58 COVID-19 cases in 4 days

KINGMAN – There were 32 new cases and two more deaths from complications of COVID-19 announced in Mohave County on Thursday and Friday, May 28-29.

The deaths were announced late Friday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. Both victims were in the 80-89 age range, including one patient from the sprawling Kingman service area.

There have now been 377 confirmed cases of the virus and 42 deaths in the county. Of those, 152 cases and most of the deaths have been residents age 65 and older, according to county data.

The county recorded 58 cases in a four-day span ending Friday, compared to 69 cases in the previous seven days.

Kingman leads the county with 220 cases and 30 deaths. The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

There have also been 71 cases and eight deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, 77 cases and four deaths in the Bullhead City service area, and nine cases in the Arizona Strip. According to the county, 98 residents have recovered from the virus.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 5,542 county residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 19,255 cases and 903 deaths the afternoon of Saturday, May 30. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 1.8 million cases and more than 103,000 deaths.

Public health officials recommend wearing a face mask in public, washing hands regularly and maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.