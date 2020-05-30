OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 31
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County logs 58 COVID-19 cases in 4 days

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 30, 2020 6:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – There were 32 new cases and two more deaths from complications of COVID-19 announced in Mohave County on Thursday and Friday, May 28-29.

The deaths were announced late Friday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. Both victims were in the 80-89 age range, including one patient from the sprawling Kingman service area.

There have now been 377 confirmed cases of the virus and 42 deaths in the county. Of those, 152 cases and most of the deaths have been residents age 65 and older, according to county data.

The county recorded 58 cases in a four-day span ending Friday, compared to 69 cases in the previous seven days.

Kingman leads the county with 220 cases and 30 deaths. The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

There have also been 71 cases and eight deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, 77 cases and four deaths in the Bullhead City service area, and nine cases in the Arizona Strip. According to the county, 98 residents have recovered from the virus.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 5,542 county residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 19,255 cases and 903 deaths the afternoon of Saturday, May 30. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 1.8 million cases and more than 103,000 deaths.

Public health officials recommend wearing a face mask in public, washing hands regularly and maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Virus claims lives of 4 more Kingman-area residents
Mohave County records another COVID-19 case
COVID-19 takes 2 more lives in Kingman, case count nears 300
Kingman adult dies at KRMC from COVID-19
A third Mohave County residents dies from COVID-19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State