Mohave Electric Cooperative provides $35K to River Fund to assist members
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative’s board of directors approved $35,000 in additional emergency energy assistance funding for MEC’s Members Helping Members program administered by River Fund, Inc.
The money will be used to help the cooperative’s members pay their electric bills.
“At a time when members are needing it most, our board wanted to do more to help our members at this difficult time. The quickest thing we could do was add funding to MEC’s assistance program ....,” MEC CEO Tyler Carlson said.
The assistance doubles the annual program funding from $35,000 to $70,000 to help members with their electric bill payments.”
MEC also recently announced a boost to the community with $1.3 million returned to members through capital credits.
The 2020 energy assistance program provides $70,000 and is funded by assigned capital credits, without cost to members as approved in the Mohave Electric Cooperative bylaws.
For more information on MEC programs visit mohaveelectric.com. Income-qualified members needing assistance with electric bill payments may contact River Fund at 928-704-0039.
