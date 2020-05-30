OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 31
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

New Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO William McConnell starts work June 1

Will McConnell and Brian Turney (KRMC photos)

Will McConnell and Brian Turney (KRMC photos)

Originally Published: May 30, 2020 5:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – William “Will” McConnell, MBA, PhD starts work Monday, June 1 as president and CEO of Kingman Regional Medical Center, succeeding Brian Turney.

Kingman Healthcare Inc.’s board of directors selected McConnell from a pool of hundreds of candidates, and announced the hire in March.

McConnell joins KRMC after 10 years at Mercy Hospital in Durango, Colorado, including three years as CEO.

His healthcare background also includes senior management positions in hospital operations, finance, human resources and quality management.

Turney will conclude his tenure May 31, and will remain available to McConnell and the KHI board for consultation on an as-needed basis for a period of time to assist with the transition.

“I believe our board of directors has chosen an excellent successor in Will McConnell,” Turney said. “I am confident in his ability to lead KRMC and build on the progress we’ve made as an organization.”

Turney began his career with KRMC in 1985 and served in various leadership positions until he was named president and CEO in 1995. His 25 years as CEO make Turney one of the longest-tenured healthcare CEOs in the nation.

“I am honored to follow Brian,” McConnell said. “I have met many outstanding and dedicated people throughout the interview process and I’m very excited to begin my work at KRMC.”

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

C. William McConnell to succeed Turney as Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO
KRMC CEO announces plans for 2020 retirement
Salsbury Award winner presented to longest serving Arizona hospital CEO
Senate hopeful visits KRMC
Kingman Regional Medical Center teams up with Mayo Clinic
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State