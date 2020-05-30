New Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO William McConnell starts work June 1

KINGMAN – William “Will” McConnell, MBA, PhD starts work Monday, June 1 as president and CEO of Kingman Regional Medical Center, succeeding Brian Turney.

Kingman Healthcare Inc.’s board of directors selected McConnell from a pool of hundreds of candidates, and announced the hire in March.

McConnell joins KRMC after 10 years at Mercy Hospital in Durango, Colorado, including three years as CEO.

His healthcare background also includes senior management positions in hospital operations, finance, human resources and quality management.



Turney will conclude his tenure May 31, and will remain available to McConnell and the KHI board for consultation on an as-needed basis for a period of time to assist with the transition.

“I believe our board of directors has chosen an excellent successor in Will McConnell,” Turney said. “I am confident in his ability to lead KRMC and build on the progress we’ve made as an organization.”

Turney began his career with KRMC in 1985 and served in various leadership positions until he was named president and CEO in 1995. His 25 years as CEO make Turney one of the longest-tenured healthcare CEOs in the nation.

“I am honored to follow Brian,” McConnell said. “I have met many outstanding and dedicated people throughout the interview process and I’m very excited to begin my work at KRMC.”

