Obituary | Earl Francis Sharp

Earl Francis Sharp, 72, passed away peacefully after a short illness, May 23, 2020 at the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The son of a cattle rancher, Earl was born Dec. 26, 1947 in Ely, Nevada to Leroy and Ellen (Potts) Sharp. Earl learned early the importance of hard work. But he also learned to appreciate music and spent many hours playing his banjo and guitar and singing to the cattle from his “pocketful” of songs.

Earl attended both Ely and Lund high schools in Nevada, graduating in 1965. After serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he married Barbara Higbee in the St. George, Utah temple and soon welcomed two daughters, Patti and Ann. Later he continued his education with a Bachelor’s in Animal Nutrition from the University of Arizona and a Master’s in Animal Science and Husbandry from BYU.

A life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Earl enjoyed serving in numerous callings from Family History and Institute to 12 years as Branch President in the town of Wikieup.

Earl is probably best known in the community as the owner/operator of Cowboy Concrete, Inc. A 34-year resident of Kingman, he became recognized everywhere for his signature boots and hat, and his integrity, work ethic, and religious convictions.

Earl is survived by his wife, daughters, and younger sister, Neva (Ron) Horsley; and many extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Joe.

Leaving behind an amazing legacy of service and love, he will be overwhelmingly missed. Enjoy your ranch in the sky. We love you!

A graveside service will be held in Lund, Nevada. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held in Kingman for family members only.