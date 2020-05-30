Obituary | Kevin Douglas Willden

Master Mechanic, gentle soul and friend to all he met, Kevin Douglas Willden passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2020.

Born on Feb. 18, 1961 in Mancos, Colorado, Kevin spent his life in Kingman, Arizona, where he was dearly loved by the community for his handy skills and huge heart.

A fix-it man to the last, he and his beloved wife, Becky, ran Kingman Diesel Repair, his dream shop. He loved his work, and was known for treating his customers like the closest of friends.

His daughters followed in his footsteps, and in his perpetually patient manner he taught them everything he knew.

With his signature goatee and glasses, Kevin had a calm and cool-headed countenance. He never met a stranger, and would welcome everyone into his backyard to share a cold beer and a jovial conversation. He’d often be grilling up the biggest piece of meat he could find, happy to share it with one and all.

A sucker for his grandkids, he frequently fell prey to their requests and was always happy to indulge their whims.

Babies and children loved him, and even those who weren’t his own called him grandpa.

A proud dog parent, he adored his itty bitty sidekick, Piper. When snacking on his usual favorites – whether it was string cheese dipped in peanut butter or butter cookies dipped in coffee – tiny Piper always got her share.

A true animal whisperer, critters of all kinds picked up on his kind and gentle nature.

Kevin loved building things that brought joy to his family, from a stunning backyard waterfall and running creek for his wife to an elaborate tree house for the grandkids. Remodeling the house was another favorite pastime. From the flooring to the light fixtures, he was a masterful craftsman. In the words of his loved ones: He could do anything.

Kevin will be remembered for teaching all who knew him to listen attentively, share generously, and love unconditionally.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; and son, Travis. He is survived by his wife, Becky; mother, Carla; brothers Carl, Randy and Rick; sisters, Carla Marie, Lindsey, Laura and Kim; sons, Chris, Ryan, Brandon, Tyler and Luke; grandchildren, Aidan, Kayla, Reid; and numerous others.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life on May 30, 2020, at 3 p.m. at 301 N. 4th St., Kingman, Arizona.

In Kevin’s honor the party will be his favorite kind of gathering: a casual backyard BBQ.