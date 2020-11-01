State reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The number of local cases has been rising for several weeks, mimicking state and national trends.

The 148 new cases reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health between Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 20 compares to 91 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

County health officials have recorded 4,264 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4.453 cases in the county. The county has counted 220 deaths, while the state reports 233.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,244 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,248 for Bullhead City, 608 for Kingman, 371 for Fort Mohave, 238 for Mohave Valley, 135 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 118 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 302 cases are not specified.

The average age of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,814 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Saturday, Oct. 31, there were 13 new cases of the virus in the county from 302 tests for a positivity rate of 4%.

The positivity rate in the county was 2% (6/268) on Saturday, Oct. 24; 28% (41/145) on Monday, Oct. 26; 17% (27/158) on Tuesday, Oct. 27; 11% (31/288) on Wednesday, Oct. 28; 12% (24/205) on Thursday, Oct. 29; and 12% (45/389) on Friday, Oct. 30. There were no new cases reported by AZDHS on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 33,498 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 28,674 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.3% have been positive. Of the 4,824 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Nov. 1, AZDHS was reporting two new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 1,527 new cases from 14,896 tests for a positivity rate of 10%. More than 247,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,981 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 9.1 million confirmed cases and 230,586 deaths on Sunday, Nov. 1. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,197,194 deaths from more than 46 million confirmed cases on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman, Mohave County and Kingman Regional Medical Center.