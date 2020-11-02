OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Nov. 02
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona sees biggest rise in virus cases, deaths in months

Arizona experienced its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since Aug. 4, with about 1,900 new cases reported by state health officials on Saturday, Oct. 31. A testing site at Kingman High School in May 2020 is shown in this file photo. (Miner file photo)

Arizona experienced its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since Aug. 4, with about 1,900 new cases reported by state health officials on Saturday, Oct. 31. A testing site at Kingman High School in May 2020 is shown in this file photo. (Miner file photo)

PAUL DAVENPORT, Associated Press
Originally Published: November 2, 2020 10:57 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona's coronavirus outbreak worsened Saturday as the state reported about 1,900 new cases and 45 deaths, the biggest spikes in months.

The rise in the number of confirmed infections was the largest single-day increase since Aug. 1, following increases that have been growing over the past few days — from 1,044 on Wednesday to 1,315 on Thursday and 1,565 on Friday.

The deaths were the most reported in one day since Sept. 3.

The state Department of Health Services has reported a total of 245,946 cases and 5,979 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

Gov. Doug Ducey warned Thursday that “there is a storm ahead of us.” He urged residents to wear masks and take other precautions like avoiding large groups.

The state was a national COVID-19 hot spot in June and July. Infections and related hospitalizations declined before beginning to gradually increase again in September.

Hospitalization rates in late October have started to reach levels last recorded in late May, with 880 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Friday and nearly 200 of them in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average for new daily cases, deaths and the rate of positive tests all have risen in Arizona in the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press.

The rolling average of new daily cases rose from 772 on Oct. 16 to 1,166 on Friday, while daily deaths went from 8.6 to 9.9 and the positivity rate increased from 8.2% to 10.5%.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State