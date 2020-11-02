Chance of rain on Monday, Nov. 2 in Kingman area

KINGMAN - There’s a 20% chance of rain or thunderstorms in the Kingman area today, but the weather will be sunny and warm on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast from the NWS Las Vegas office calls for the potential of showers or thunderstorms this morning, Monday, Nov. 2, and a chance of rain and thunderstorms after noon. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with a high near 85 degrees, southwest winds of about 11 mph after noon, and an overnight low of 56 degrees.

The prediction for Election Day is sunny skies with a high of about 83 degrees and an overnight low of 53 degrees. Highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-50s are forecast for the remainder of the week.

Information provided by National Weather Service