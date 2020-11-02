High School Volleyball: Lee Williams falls 3-0 to Coconino
KINGMAN - The Lee Williams High School girls volleyball team notched a 3-0 win at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood on Saturday, Oct. 31.
With the win, the Volunteers snapped a three-game losing streak. They also fell 3-0 to Coconino at home on Wednesday, Oct. 28 but kept it close, losing by scores of 25-20, 26-24, 26-24.
Lee Williams will close the regular season this week with home games against Bradshaw Mountain and Paradise Honors on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and Thursday, Nov. 5, respectively.
Lee Williams, which competes in the 4A Grand Canyon Conference, has a record of 5-8 overall, 4-8 in the conference and 4-7 in the region. Mingus Union slipped to 2-10 overall and in the conference.
