Kingman man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor
KINGMAN – David Joseph Cruz, 40, of Kingman, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Nov. 2 under suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor and related felonies.
The sheriff’s office wrote in a news release that the arrest stemmed from a joint investigation with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas. Detectives with MCSO assumed the investigation due to Cruz living in the agency’s jurisdiction.
According to MCSO, Cruz met the 16-year-old victim from Arkansas through social media, which resulted in a year-long relationship. Cruz is alleged to have requested and received nude photos and videos of the victim during their relationship, with the two communicating through video chat, phone calls and text messages.
Cruz reportedly admitted involvement during an interview with detectives, and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of felony sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Following his arrest, a search warrant was executed at Cruz’s residence, where electronic devices were seized. Those devices will be analyzed for additional evidence, the sheriff’s office wrote.
“MCSO is an active member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and reminds parents to monitor their children’s social media usage,” MCSO wrote. “The internet can be a wonderful tool, but it can also be a path for offenders to gain access to your children. It is recommended that parents limit their child’s social media presence, as well as maintain constant communication about the hazards of communicating with anyone online.”
Information provided by MCSO
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors lift face mask requirement for county-owned buildings
- Another 23 Mohave County residents contract coronavirus
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County records 53 new cases of COVID-19
- Local artist wins nationwide contest
- Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mohave County
- Early voting starts Oct. 7 in Mohave County
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- ‘Confrontational’ subject dies during standoff with law enforcement
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: