Obituary | Larry Dean Kennon

Larry Dean Kennon, age 75, passed away Oct. 4, 2020.





Larry was born on Oct. 18, 1944 in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He joined the Army Reserve in June of 1965 and served for 6 years. After his military service, he received his certification in welding and made his career as a welder / pipefitter.

He and Joann married on Nov. 19, 1966. They moved to Kingman, in 1972, where they raised their family and presided until 1997. Larry was employed at Duval Copper Mine for many years as a welder and pipefitter. He made many long-term endearing friendships while living in Kingman. He cherished his friends and held on tight to those lasting memories.

Larry was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He will be remembered as a hunter gatherer as he also loved to grow a garden and harvest many kinds of fruit, berries, and vegetables. He will also be remembered for making delicious jellies and pies from his harvest. He was an amazing down home cook, taking pride in all his recipes and always added that special ingredient of love. Larry took great pride in teaching his children and grandchildren all things of the outdoors.



Larry accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at a young age. This gives his family great hope and peace they will be reunited with him one day in glory.





He was the beloved husband, for nearly 54 years, to Joann Kennon and loving father to Chris (Tracey) Kennon, Laura (Ron) Crook, Clint (Rose) Kennon, and Will (Lydia) Kennon. He is also survived by his sister Fran (Jerry) Shipman, ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Murrill and Mary Frances Kennon as well as his brother Ron Kennon.









