Sen. McSally to rally voters in Kingman today, Monday, Nov. 2
Updated as of Monday, November 2, 2020 1:29 PM
KINGMAN – Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally is making a final campaign blitz through the state on Monday, Nov. 2 that includes a stop in Kingman.
McSally will be at Desert Diamond Distillery at 4875 N. Olympic Drive in Kingman at 4 p.m.
The senator will be accompanied by Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward and other dignitaries.
McSally is facing stiff competition for her seat from Democratic candidate and former astronaut Mark Kelly in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election.
The state-wide campaign swing, designed to rally voters and dubbed the AZFighter Tour, began the morning of Sunday, Nov. 1 in Tucson. It will visit 11 cities, including six on Monday, Nov. 1. In addition to Kingman, the trio is scheduled to appear in Flagstaff, Safford, Phoenix, Yuma and Prescott today.
Information provided by Sen. Martha McSally campaign
