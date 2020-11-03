OFFERS
Arizona’s second general waterfowl season is underway

The general waterfowl and snipe seasons in the “Desert Zone” (Game Management Units 10 and 12B through 46B, and those portions of Units 6 and 8 within Yavapai County) opened on Friday, Oct. 23, and run through Jan. 31, 2021, the Arizona Department of Game and Fish announced in a news release. (Adobe image)



Originally Published: November 3, 2020 5:04 p.m.

PHOENIX – The general waterfowl and snipe seasons in the “Desert Zone” (Game Management Units 10 and 12B through 46B, and those portions of Units 6 and 8 within Yavapai County) opened on Friday, Oct. 23, and run through Jan. 31, 2021, the Arizona Department of Game and Fish announced in a news release.

The following are legal wildlife: ducks, including mergansers, coots and common moorhens (gallinules); white geese (snow, blue and Ross); and dark geese (Canada, cackling, Brant and white-fronted).

Scaup can be harvested from Nov. 7, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2021.

Waterfowl hunters ages 10 and older must have an Arizona hunting license. Ages 16 and older must also possess a federal migratory bird stamp. In addition, hunters age 18 or older must have a state migratory bird stamp. To buy a license visit www.azgfd.gov/license/.

AZGFD has posted the 2020-21 Arizona Waterfowl and Snipe Regulations online at https://bit.ly/2TNIBx2. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3oSeFhu.

Information provided by an Arizona Game and Fish Department news release

