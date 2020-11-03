OFFERS
Donate camo for a cause

Page McDonald, left, and Jennifer Chambers pose with some of the hunting gear that Chambers donated to the Arizona Elk Society’s Heroes Rising program. The program provides clothing and other outdoors gear for disabled veterans. (Photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: November 3, 2020 4:58 p.m.

One of the issues that unfortunately faces widows when their husbands pass away is what to do with their spouses’ camouflage clothing and hunting items.

In one case, the issue was easily resolved.

Several years ago, a well-known local sportsman, Gene Chambers, passed away.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman and hunter, and had accumulated a lot of good camo clothing.

When his wife, Jennifer, heard about the Arizona Elk Society’s Heroes Rising program, and their need for new and lightly used camo clothing for disabled veterans, she knew what to do with Gene’s hunting clothes.

Jennifer donated a box filled with camo clothing including shirts, pants and vests to the program. “Gene would have wanted me to do this,” Chambers explained.

Tom Wagner, supervisor for the AES program, said “over half of the vets we help are new to big-game hunting. When people like Jennifer donate new or lightly used camo clothing, it is really appreciated and enhances the outdoors experience for our veterans.”

If you have some clothing or other outdoors equipment, old or new, that you would like to donate to disabled sportsmen who are wanting to go hunting, give Don Martin a call at 928-303-9481.

