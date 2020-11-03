Kingman adult dies of COVID-19, Mohave County logs 89 new cases

KINGMAN – Two more Mohave County residents have died from complications of the coronavirus, and another 89 have contracted COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Monday, Nov. 2.

The deaths included an adult age 80-89 from the expansive Kingman medical service area, bringing the local toll to 52.

The other death was an adult age 80-89 from the Bullhead City service area, which leads the county in deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases in the county has been rising for several weeks, mimicking state and national trends.

The 148 new cases reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health between Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 30 compares to 91 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

The rise in cases comes after the Kingman City Council, along with officials in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, rescinded mandates that masks be worn in businesses. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has also voted to reverse a requirement to wear masks in county-owned buildings.

Of the 89 new cases in the county, 29 were in the Kingman area.

They include four children in the 0-10 age bracket and three youths ages 11-19.

Other local cases trended older, with 11 in age groups that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications of the virus. There were five cases in the 60-69 age group, four age 70-79 and one each age 80-89 and 90 and above.

There were also three cases in the 20-29 age bracket, five age 30-39, two age 40-49 and one age 50-59.

The Bullhead City medical service area also logged 29 new cases, while 27 were confirmed in the Lake Havasu City area and four in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials have recorded 4,354 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,538 cases in the county. The county has counted 222 deaths, while the state reports 235.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 52 and Fort Mohave with 12. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,270 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,270 for Bullhead City, 631 for Kingman, 377 for Fort Mohave, 239 for Mohave Valley, 138 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 122 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 307 cases are not specified.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Nov. 2, there were 85 new cases of the virus in the county from 244 tests for a positivity rate of 35%.

The positivity rate in the county was 28% (41/145) on Monday, Oct. 26; 17% (27/158) on Tuesday, Oct. 27; 11% (31/288) on Wednesday, Oct. 28; 12% (24/205) on Thursday, Oct. 29; 12% (45/389) on Friday, Oct. 30; and 4% (13/302) on Saturday, Oct. 31.

There were no new cases reported by AZDHS on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 33,896 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 29,067 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.3% have been positive. Of the 4,829 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Nov. 3, AZDHS was reporting 38 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 1,679 new cases from 11,071 tests for a positivity rate of 15%. Nearly 250,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,020 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 9.3 million confirmed cases and 231,591 deaths on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,208,358 deaths from more than 47 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman, Kingman Regional Medical Center.