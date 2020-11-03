OFFERS
Obituary | Lavonne Annette Hill

Originally Published: November 3, 2020 6:13 p.m.

Lavonne was born on Aug. 8, 1937 to Fritz and Hazel Graff in Jamestown, North Dakota. Lavonne was the youngest of four children. In 1941 the family moved to Kent, Washington where Lavonne met and married the love of her life, James H. Hill, in 1956.

Jim and Lavonne welcomed and loved four beautiful children:

– Renai Hill (Brad), Shasta and Carly

– Mike Hill (Kari Jo), Tiffany and Brenden

– Kathy Cutshaw (Curtis), TJ and Tanya

– Carrie Walker-Hill (Carl) Wendi, Kristi, Jonny and Ami

And many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Lavonne moved to Kingman in 1975 to support her husband, Jim Hill, in the family business, 66 Auto Sales. 66 Auto Sales remains family owned and operated to this day and is influenced by the honorable ideals instilled by Jim and Lavonne.

They built a beautiful life together and lived in a community they grew to love. Lavonne loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply and was especially close to her sister, Geri. Lavonne loved to shop, travel, decorate, watch the horses run and take occasional trips to Laughlin. Most importantly, Lavonne loved and cherished family gatherings. She was truly the heart of her family and her love will shine through for generations to come.

Lavonne was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents, Fritz and Hazel Graff; and her brothers, Bob Graff and Sonny Graff.

Lavonne has made a huge impact on the lives of those who knew and loved her. Her beloved family is very thankful for Lavonne and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family invites you to join them at Lavonne’s memorial service and to celebrate her life at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Hill Residence, 200 Greenway.

