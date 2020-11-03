Sheriff’s office secures grant for radar units, breath test machines

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has received funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to purchase portable breath test machines valued at $3,511 and radar units for patrol vehicles at a cost of $5,100.

MCSO will use the portable breath testers as a way to enhance DUI enforcement throughout Mohave County, MCSO wrote in a news release. Currently half of MCSO patrol deputies do not have a PBT machine readily available for their use.

The PBT machines will assist in detecting impairment, and help reduce alcohol-related crashes.

The news release noted that MCSO deputies frequently encounter youth alcohol parties in remote areas or unsupervised homes.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has zero-tolerance for youth alcohol violations. When encountered, these PBT machines will allow us to safely account for and turn over youth who may have consumed alcohol to responsible adults, parents and/or guardians,” MCSO wrote.

Similar to the PBT, not all deputies have radar units available to help curb speeding.

“Speeding vehicles create dangerous conditions for members of the community. Not all deputies have a radar unit available and this grant funding will assist us in supplying them to the necessary deputies,” MCSO wrote.

The new units will allow for more traffic enforcement in the county, resulting in a reduction of speed-related crashes.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office