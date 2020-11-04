Bishop wins race for Mohave County Supervisor District 4
KINGMAN – Republican Jean Bishop, chairwoman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, retained her seat in the race for District 4 supervisor. It was the only contested seat for county supervisor in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election.
Bishop easily defeated Democrat Jack Ehrhardt and a write-in challenger by winning 66% of the 17,154 ballots cast. Bishop received 11,412 votes. Ehrhardt captured 26% of the vote with 4,556, while 6% of voters chose a write-in candidate.
Bishop also overcame a challenge in the Aug. 4 primary election, when she defeated fellow Republican Bill Andrews with 57% of the ballots cast by capturing 3,626 votes to Andrews’ 2,625.
It’s the second time Ehrhardt has lost to Bishop for the District 4 seat. He captured 27.9% of the vote in the 2014 general election.
The other three incumbent county supervisors, all Republicans, won uncontested races Tuesday. Ron Gould of District 5 received 16,622 votes, Buster Johnson of District 3 received 16,799 votes and Hildy Angius of District 2 received 11,928 votes.
Newcomer Todd Lingenfelter took the District 1 seat with 12,043 votes in an uncontested race after winning the Republican primary in August. He’ll replace supervisor Gary Watson, who is retiring and did not run for reelection.
