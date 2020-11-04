OFFERS
Cobb, Biasiucci, Borrelli reelected

State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) was re-elected to the Arizona Legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 3. (Miner file photo)

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: November 4, 2020 2:47 p.m.

KINGMAN - State Reps. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), and state Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) were reelected in uncontested races on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Cobb received 59,291 votes from Mohave County voters and Biasiucci got 50,668. Borrelli captured 72,945.

State senators and representatives serve two-year terms in Arizona.

