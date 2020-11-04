Mohave County and Kingman back McSally and Gosar
KINGMAN – Mohave County gave overwhelming support to U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona) in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election. But in the statewide vote, McSally lost to Democratic challenger and former astronaut Mark Kelly.
McSally, who campaigned numerous times in Mohave County including on the eve of Election Day, corralled 67,034 votes in the county, which is 72% of all ballots cast. She was outperformed by President Donald Trump, who captured 74% of the Mohave County vote.
Kelly finished a distant second in the county with 27% (25,249 votes), while write-in candidates received 308 votes.
McSally won in Kingman with 16,047 votes compared to 6,302 for Kelly.
County voters were also solidly behind Republican incumbent Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Prescott). Gosar earned another two-year term while collecting 68,070 votes, or 75% of the vote, in the county.
The veteran congressman defeated Democratic challenger Delina Disanto to retain his seat. Disanto got just 24% (21,619 votes) in Mohave County.
Gosar also won convincingly in the City of Kingman, with 16,390 votes to 5,471 for Disanto.
