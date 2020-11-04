OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 04
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County and Kingman back McSally and Gosar

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally won 72% of the vote in Mohave County, but lost her seat to Democratic challenger Mark Kelly in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election. (Miner file photo)

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally won 72% of the vote in Mohave County, but lost her seat to Democratic challenger Mark Kelly in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: November 4, 2020 2:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County gave overwhelming support to U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona) in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election. But in the statewide vote, McSally lost to Democratic challenger and former astronaut Mark Kelly.

McSally, who campaigned numerous times in Mohave County including on the eve of Election Day, corralled 67,034 votes in the county, which is 72% of all ballots cast. She was outperformed by President Donald Trump, who captured 74% of the Mohave County vote.

Kelly finished a distant second in the county with 27% (25,249 votes), while write-in candidates received 308 votes.

McSally won in Kingman with 16,047 votes compared to 6,302 for Kelly.

County voters were also solidly behind Republican incumbent Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Prescott). Gosar earned another two-year term while collecting 68,070 votes, or 75% of the vote, in the county.

The veteran congressman defeated Democratic challenger Delina Disanto to retain his seat. Disanto got just 24% (21,619 votes) in Mohave County.

Gosar also won convincingly in the City of Kingman, with 16,390 votes to 5,471 for Disanto.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State