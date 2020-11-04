Mohave County announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another 15 new cases of COVID-19, including six in the expansive Kingman medical service area, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The new Kingman cases trended older, with two new patients in the 70-79 age bracket, and one each in the 50-59 and 80-89 age groups. One case each was reported in the 0-10 and 30-39 age groups.

Elsewhere in the county, there were four new confirmed cases in the Bullhead City service area, two in the Lake Havasu City area and three in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The number of cases in the county has been rising for several weeks, mimicking state and national trends.

The 148 new cases reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health between Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 30 compares to 91 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

The rise in cases comes after the Kingman City Council, along with officials in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, rescinded mandates requiring that face coverings be worn in businesses. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has also voted to reverse a requirement to wear masks in county-owned buildings, and has rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation relating to COVID-19.

County health officials have recorded 4,366 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,550 cases in the county. The county has counted 222 deaths, while the state reports 236.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 52 and Fort Mohave with 12. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,273 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,274 for Bullhead City, 635 for Kingman, 377 for Fort Mohave, 239 for Mohave Valley, 140 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 122 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 306 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,835 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Nov. 3, there were 12 new cases of the virus in the county from 181 tests for a positivity rate of 7%.

The positivity rate in the county was 28% (41/145) on Monday, Oct. 26; 17% (27/158) on Tuesday, Oct. 27; 11% (31/288) on Wednesday, Oct. 28; 12% (24/205) on Thursday, Oct. 29; 12% (45/389) on Friday, Oct. 30; 4% (13/302) on Saturday, Oct. 31; and 35% (85/244) on Monday, Nov. 2. There were no new cases reported by AZDHS on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,077 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 29,244 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.3% have been positive. Of the 4,833 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Nov. 4, AZDHS was reporting 39 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 814 new cases from 9,586 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 250,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,059 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 9.4 million confirmed cases and 232,693 deaths on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,216,453 deaths from nearly 48 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.