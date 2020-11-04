Mohave County residents give recreational marijuana high marks

KINGMAN – Mohave County residents gave the nod to recreational marijuana in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election.

Proposition 207, which legalizes recreational marijuana use and possession in the state, was approved by 52,429 voters, or 59% of those who cast ballots.

In Kingman, support for the measure was even higher, with 72% of voters backing the measure. Proposition 207 received 12,524 votes in the city, while 9,035 city voters were opposed.

The proposition was also approved statewide.

Recreational marijuana will become legal in the state when election results are certified in about a month.

People 21 and older can possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana or a smaller quantity of “concentrates” such as hashish.

Retail sales could start in May. The Smart and Safe Arizona Act levies a 16% excise tax on pot.