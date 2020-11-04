Mohave County residents give recreational marijuana high marks
KINGMAN – Mohave County residents gave the nod to recreational marijuana in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election.
Proposition 207, which legalizes recreational marijuana use and possession in the state, was approved by 52,429 voters, or 59% of those who cast ballots.
In Kingman, support for the measure was even higher, with 72% of voters backing the measure. Proposition 207 received 12,524 votes in the city, while 9,035 city voters were opposed.
The proposition was also approved statewide.
Recreational marijuana will become legal in the state when election results are certified in about a month.
People 21 and older can possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana or a smaller quantity of “concentrates” such as hashish.
Retail sales could start in May. The Smart and Safe Arizona Act levies a 16% excise tax on pot.
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Mohave County Supervisors lift face mask requirement for county-owned buildings
- Another 23 Mohave County residents contract coronavirus
- Local artist wins nationwide contest
- Mohave County records 53 new cases of COVID-19
- Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mohave County
- Obituary
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: