Mohave County voters reject income tax proposal
KINGMAN – Two of three Mohave County voters rejected a measure to tax the wealthy to pay for education in Arizona.
In the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election, Proposition 208 was defeated in the county with 66% of the vote 57,864 to 29,650.
Statewide, Proposition 208 was too early to call on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to the Associated Press.
The additional 3.5% income tax would be levied on income above $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for married couples. The new tax would cost the average taxpayer earning between $500,000 and $1 million an extra $5,459 yearly, analysts said.
