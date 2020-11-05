HS football: Lee Williams seeks 3rd straight win at Flagstaff, Kingman and KAOL to tackle winless opponents
KINGMAN – Lee Williams will travel to Flagstaff in search of a third straight high school football win on Friday, Nov. 6.
Also tonight, Kingman High School is on the road at Cortez High School, while Kingman Academy of Learning High School will play its first home game since Oct. 23.
Lee Williams is 3-2, and coming off a convincing 51-26 win over Mingus Union on Friday, Oct. 30. The Volunteers face a Flagstaff squad that’s also 3-2, but headed in the opposite direction with two straight losses. The Eagles were beaten by Cactus 45-6 last week.
Kingman, after canceling last week’s game due to a shortage of players stemming from injuries and poor grades, will return to action against the Colts in Phoenix.
The Bulldogs are 1-3, and have lost three straight. They’ve yielded 110 points in the past two games combined.
Cortez is 0-3, and hasn’t scored a point this season. They lost 84-0 to Yuma Catholic in their most recent outing on Friday, Nov. 6.
Kingman Academy will tackle St. John Paul II High School at Southside Park.
The Tigers are 1-4, and looking to rebound from a 54-20 loss to Parker High School in Parker a week ago.
St. John Paul is winless at 0-5, and went scoreless in its first four games before losing 49-14 to Trivium Prep on Oct. 30.
Each game begins at 7 p.m.
