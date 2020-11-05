HS volleyball: KAOL logs 3-0 win
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: November 5, 2020 5:31 p.m.
BULLHEAD CITY – Kingman Academy High School defeated Mohave Accelerated Learning Center 3-0 in a girls volleyball game on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Bullhead City.
Kingman Academy improved to 11-4 with its second win of the season over the Patriots. Mohave Accelerated finished its regular season with a record of 2-14.
