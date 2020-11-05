OFFERS
Fri, Nov. 06
Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying credit card fraud subjects

Kingman police are searching for these men in a credit card fraud case. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 5, 2020 6:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking assistance identifying two men seen on video surveillance buying multiple gift cards while using stolen credit cards on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

At approximately 11 a.m., a victim arrived at Cracker Barrel. During this time the victim’s wallet was lost or stolen.

The victim’s credit cards had approximately $2,500 in charges on them at Walmart at around noon.

At approximately 12:03 p.m., two suspects entered Walmart on N. Stockton Hill Road, KPD wrote in a news release. They selected food and gift cards valued at approximately $2,500, utilizing the victim’s credit cards. The suspects did not pay for the food items selected.

The heavier suspect is seen in a surveillance photo wearing a blue and white long-sleeve, baseball-style T-shirt and a blue NASA ball cap. The thinner suspect build is wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and a two-toned ball cap. The suspects left the store at approximately 12:10 p.m. and walked towards Airway Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191. Tips can also be reported online at www.kingmanpolice.com, or anonymously by calling Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

Information provided by KPD

