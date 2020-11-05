Kingman voters approve land sale: Approval positions city to market land for economic development

The City of Kingman, having received voter approval to sell the 1,813 acres in Phase 2 at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park in the Nov. 3 general election, will be ready to hit the ground running in attracting industry upon the Federal Aviation Administration’s release of the land.

“I am really appreciative to the Kingman voters for approving the surplus land sale, the 1,800-plus acres, because it will position the city for long-term growth, and economic viability and vibrancy,” said Mayor Jen Miles.

Council voted in July to designate the 1,813 acres as surplus, as required in order to eventually sell properties within the acreage. The land itself, while owned by the city, remains in the hands of the Federal Aviation Administration. The process of having the land released to the city is ongoing and expected to move forward in April or May 2021, according to City Manager Ron Foggin.

Miles confirmed the process is likely to advance in spring 2021, the expected time by which the airport’s master plan will be completed. That plan needs to be completed prior to the FAA releasing the land in Phase 2.

“I think a lot of people are wondering what the process will be, and I’ve even had questions about are we going to sell it immediately,” the mayor said. “The answer is no; it’s a process. But the vote gives this council and future councils the ability to make the best decisions and negotiations on behalf of the citizens of Kingman.”

State law requires that the sale of property valued at $1.5 million or more be taken to the voters for approval. Mohave County Elections Department figures show that Kingman voters gave their approval at 70%, with 9,196 votes in favor and 3,766 against.

“What this does is sets us up to be able to market and promote that land for future land sales,” explained Bennett Bratley, city economic development manager. “Many times when industries are looking at a community to potentially locate their business, they are looking at certain speeds in being able to get to market or build a project out.”

Bratley said the voters’ approval means the time-frame for accomplishing those goals is cut in half, or more, for interested parties. The vote also means businesses won’t have to wait for individual approval upon expressing their interest in property, further expediting the process.

“Overcoming those obstacles will put us in a better position to be able to attract industry in the future,” Bratley explained.

Bratley said businesses remain interested in locating or relocating to the park, both in the remaining 200 acres in Phase 1 and in the yet-to-be-released Phase 2. He said of the remaining 200 acres in Phase 1 approximately 50 acres are site-ready, meaning infrastructure has already been developed. Those properties are looked at frequently by inquiring companies, according to Bratley.

But companies interested in large-scale projects at the park currently have nowhere to go due to a lack of space. Once Phase 2 is released, that issue will be mitigated.

“So the interest is there,” Bratley said. “There’s a lot of development on that side that would have to go in, and so it would take large capital investment projects looking at us that have the funding to come in and put the infrastructure in the ground to access the property and develop it. We’re looking at projects in the hundreds of millions to billion-dollar range, and 100 to 200 acres of need.”

Whether an industry or business is capable of waiting for the release of Phase 2 to locate to Kingman depends on the respective company and no shortage of additional variables.

“If they can wait around and can wait for those processes to be finalized, they’re interested,” Bratley explained. “Whether or not they can wait around and whether or not their investors are comfortable with that is an entirely different story.”

But some within the community, perhaps comprising a portion of the 29% of Kingmanites voting “no” on the measure, believe the land should be leased to companies rather than sold. Bratley said industry is not interested in leasing land.

“These companies aren’t coming in looking to lease property, they are looking to own,” Bratley said. “You’re going to build a 100,000-square-foot building and do a 30-year lease on that, at some point it reverts back to the entity that’s leasing it. They don’t want to get into a project like that.”

That being said, there will be some leasing opportunities within Phase 2. What companies are interested in, Bratley noted, is rail access and the developments that Phase 2 will see with the construction of the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange.

“Rail is going to be vital to that new 1,800-acre land release,” he said. “We’ve been seeing a lot of interest from businesses that have a rail component to their manufacturing.”

Construction of the interchange will also provide a second entrance to the industrial park. Bratley said businesses prefer to have more than one entrance if located in a park like Kingman’s and that having only one puts Kingman at a disadvantage. The acreage to be released is also in the area of Rancho, providing companies with more immediate access to Interstate 40.

The economic development manager also noted the airport itself will receive financial love through the development of Phase 2. Once land is sold, the funds will be reinvested back into the airport providing the opportunity for improved infrastructure.

“Whatever improvements the airport is looking at doing, those funds are another revenue source that many airports don’t have,” Bratley said. “They don’t have the opportunity to have as much acreage to bring in industry and to bring more capital back into the airport. It’s really a win-win, and win-wins are good.”