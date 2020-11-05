Mohave County logs another 56 cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County continues to rise, with 56 new cases announced by county health officials on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 3-4.

That came on the heels of 89 new cases and two deaths announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, Nov. 2.

Of the 56 new cases, 16 are in the sprawling Kingman medical service area, and at least five involve school-age children. There were five new local cases in the 11-19 age bracket, and one age 0-10. There were also three cases each ages 30-39 and 70-79, two ages 50-59, and one each ages 20-29 and 80-89.

The Bullhead City service area had the most new cases in the county with 25 over the two-day span, while Lake Havasu City logged 12 and the communities in the Arizona Strip recorded three.

Local cases have been increasing in number for several weeks, mimicking state and national trends. The 145 new cases reported between Monday and Wednesday compares to 148 cases reported by the county between Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 30. There were 91 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

The rise in cases comes after the Kingman City Council, along with officials in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, rescinded mandates requiring that face coverings be worn in businesses. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has also voted to reverse a requirement to wear masks in county-owned buildings, and has rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation relating to COVID-19.

County health officials have recorded 4,407 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,596 cases in the county. The county has counted 222 deaths, while the state reports 237.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 52 and Fort Mohave with 12. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,283 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,285 for Bullhead City, 643 for Kingman, 381 for Fort Mohave, 244 for Mohave Valley, 140 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 124 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 307 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.1% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,842 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Nov. 4, there were 46 new cases of the virus in the county from 398 tests for a positivity rate of 9%.

The positivity rate in the county was 11% (31/288) on Wednesday, Oct. 28; 12% (24/205) on Thursday, Oct. 29; 12% (45/389) on Friday, Oct. 30; 4% (13/302) on Saturday, Oct. 31; 35% (85/244) on Monday, Nov. 2; and 7% (12/181) on Tuesday, Nov. 3. There were no new cases reported by AZDHS on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,475 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 29,634 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.3% have been positive. Of the 4,841 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Nov. 5, AZDHS was reporting 28 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 2,135 new cases from 15,177 tests for a positivity rate of 14%. Nearly 253,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,087 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 9.5 million confirmed cases and 233,836 deaths on Thursday, Nov. 5. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,227,891 deaths from more than 48 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.