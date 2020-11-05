OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 06
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Navajo Nation warns of ‘uncontrolled’ COVID-19 spread

The Navajo Nation Department of Health is warning of “uncontrolled” spread of the coronavirus in tribal communities. The tribal council chambers in Window Rock is shown above. (Photo by Steven Baltakatei Sandoval, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2YQOXz8)

The Navajo Nation Department of Health is warning of “uncontrolled” spread of the coronavirus in tribal communities. The tribal council chambers in Window Rock is shown above. (Photo by Steven Baltakatei Sandoval, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2YQOXz8)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 5, 2020 5:45 p.m.

PHOENIX - The Navajo Nation Department of Health has issued a health advisory warning to residents about the “uncontrolled” spread of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases increases.

The department announced Wednesday that 29 communities were affected by the spread throughout the reservation, including in the Arizona communities of Cameron, Leupp, Dilkon, Ganado and Round Rock.

“The uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 means that people who are testing positive in these areas likely do not know where or how they contracted the virus,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “We strongly urge everyone to take precautions and to keep their guard up.”

Officials have urged residents to wear face masks, practice social distancing and limit gatherings to less than five people.A daily curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. also remains in effect on the Navajo Nation.

“Protect yourselves and continue to be strong as we move forward through this pandemic. Please think of your children, elders, and those with underlying health conditions,” Vice President Myron Lizer said.

The Navajo Nation spans more than 27,000 square miles of land in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Health officials have said the Navajo Nation has had more than 11,900 confirmed virus cases and 582 deaths as of Tuesday.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State