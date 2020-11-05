Obituary Notice | Paul Edward Ramirez
Originally Published: November 5, 2020 6:25 p.m.
Paul Edward Ramirez passed away Nov. 2, 2020. He was 83. Born Nov. 23, 1936 in Pasadena, California, he is survived by his wife, Lucy Ann Ramirez, of Kingman, Arizona.
