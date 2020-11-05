Obituary Notice | Wayne Hastings Moore
Originally Published: November 5, 2020 6:23 p.m.
Wayne Hastings Moore passed away Nov. 2, 2020. He was 96. He was born March 23, 1924 in Apple Creek, Ohio.
