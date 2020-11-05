Obituary | Rebecca (Becky)Davenport-Houlihan

Our Lord called home our sister Rebecca (Becky) Davenport-Houlihan on Oct. 28, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Hammond, and his wife, Sara, along with five grandchildren – Christopher Masters, 22; Kylee, 11; Laney, 8; Lennon, 7; and Bowie, 1; her mother, Ida (Mickey) Davenport of Postfalls, Idaho; brother, Brian Davenport of Glendale, Arizona; and sisters, Cindi Davenport and Melissa Fessenden of Kingman, and Beverly DeHart of Postfalls Idaho.

She has one nephew, four nieces and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many other loved friends and family who will miss her.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.