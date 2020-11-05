Obituary | Robert Lindsay McLennan, Sr.

Robert Lindsay McLennan, Sr. died peacefully at his home on Oct. 23, 2020 after a devastating stroke. He was 89.

He was born in New York, New York on March 19, 1931 and was a resident in Kingman for 41 years.



Bob was the son of the late William McKenzie McLennan and Isabella Clanton and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Bonnie; his son, Mark; his brother, William; and his sister, Betty. He is survived by his sister, Roberta Dietz (George); children, Robert McLennan, Jr., Betty Churchill (Keith), Dawn Richardson (Greg), Curtis McLennan (Teresa), grandchildren, Dawn Churchill-Hunter, Lindsey Churchill, Zachary and Ryan Richardson, Brandy Zeitler, Kyndra and Marcus McLennan, Brianna and Arianna McLennan, five great-grandchildren, and so many friends he considered family.



He retired from the USAF as Senior Master Sergeant after serving his country for 28 years. He went on to work for Kingman Elementary School District #4 for 13 years, followed by Kingman Academy of Learning for several years. In addition, he was also active in the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center.



Bob loved spending time outdoors, especially working in his beautiful yard.



He enjoyed walking every morning and you would often see him strolling down Bank Street.



If you stopped over to visit around 3 p.m., you might find him in “The Spot” where he liked to relax. With his tireless and selfless nature, he never hesitated to help people with whatever they needed and always with a smile on his face.



One of his most favorite pastimes was listening to his baseball games on the radio.



He was a lifelong L.A. Dodgers fan and we know he was smiling down after they finally won the World Series again after 32 years!

In his final days, Bob was at home surrounded by family who cared for him with the help of Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Hospice.