Obituary | Tammie Richardson
Updated as of Thursday, November 5, 2020 6:27 PM
Tammie was born to Virgil Shiflett and Vicki (French) Shiflett Thornton in Wenatchee, Washington, on Oct. 25, 1960. Sadly, she left us, on Oct. 31, 2020 after suffering a stroke earlier this year. Tammie graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1979.
She worked at Stanley’s Retail Center in Wenatchee for eight years. Tammie was married to Fred Richardson at Rainy Lake in the North Cascades of Washington state in 1994. Shortly after that, they lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, until late 1999, then moved to the central Oregon coast, where they had a retail store along Hwy. 101 north of Depoe Bay for seven years. In 2008, they moved to Kingman, Arizona.
They bought their first home there in 2010, where she resided until passing.
She is survived by her husband Fred; her sister, Teri Self; niece, Kaitlyn Turk; nephew, Tyler Robinson; and her grandnephew, Kaden Robinson, all of whom she loved very much.
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Mohave County Supervisors lift face mask requirement for county-owned buildings
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- Another 23 Mohave County residents contract coronavirus
- Obituary
- Mohave County announces 15 new cases of COVID-19
- Trump-Pence win Mohave County with ease
- Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mohave County
- Mohave County residents give recreational marijuana high marks
- Obituary
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: