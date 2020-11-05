Obituary | Tammie Richardson

Tammie was born to Virgil Shiflett and Vicki (French) Shiflett Thornton in Wenatchee, Washington, on Oct. 25, 1960. Sadly, she left us, on Oct. 31, 2020 after suffering a stroke earlier this year. Tammie graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1979.

She worked at Stanley’s Retail Center in Wenatchee for eight years. Tammie was married to Fred Richardson at Rainy Lake in the North Cascades of Washington state in 1994. Shortly after that, they lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, until late 1999, then moved to the central Oregon coast, where they had a retail store along Hwy. 101 north of Depoe Bay for seven years. In 2008, they moved to Kingman, Arizona.



They bought their first home there in 2010, where she resided until passing.



She is survived by her husband Fred; her sister, Teri Self; niece, Kaitlyn Turk; nephew, Tyler Robinson; and her grandnephew, Kaden Robinson, all of whom she loved very much.