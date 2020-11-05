OFFERS
Trump-Pence win Mohave County with ease

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, won 74% of the vote in Mohave County during the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election. (Official White House photo/Public domain)

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, won 74% of the vote in Mohave County during the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election. (Official White House photo/Public domain)

Originally Published: November 5, 2020 6:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County voters can’t be blamed for President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona in the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

County voters overwhelmingly supported the Trump-Pence ticket, with the president garnering 69,830 votes, or 74%. That’s even higher than the 72.9% of the vote that Trump won in Mohave County in 2016.

The Democratic ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Kamala Harris captured 22,980 votes, or 24%.

In the City of Kingman, Trump won all four precincts with totals ranging from 69.69% in the Kingman Central precinct to 75.42% in the Kingman East precinct.

The precinct in Mohave County with the highest rate of support for the president was North Canyon, where Trump beat Biden 1,242 to 53 while capturing 94.81%.

Precincts with the highest percentage of support for Biden in the county were White Hills with 30.37% and Bullhead City with 29.49%.

