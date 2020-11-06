KINGMAN – Another day, another 47 cases of COVID-19. Mohave County health officials also reported the 53rd death of a resident of the Kingman medical service area on Thursday, Nov. 5. The deceased is an adult in the 50-59 age range.

New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County, with the 47 new cases bringing the total reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health since Monday to 192.

Local cases have been spiking for several weeks, mimicking state and national surges.

The 192 new cases reported between Monday and Wednesday compares to 148 cases reported by the county between Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 30. There were 91 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

Of the 47 new cases, 17 are in the Kingman area. They run the gamut of age groups, with four cases in the 50-59 age bracket, three each in the 20-29 and 40-49 age groups, two each ages 11-19 and 60-69, and one each ages 0-10, 30-39 and 70-79.

There were also 16 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, 13 in the Bullhead City service area, and one in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The rise in cases comes after the Kingman City Council, along with officials in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, rescinded mandates requiring that face coverings be worn in businesses. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has also voted to reverse a requirement to wear masks in county-owned buildings, and has rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation relating to COVID-19.

County health officials have recorded 4,453 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,647 cases in the county. The county has counted 223 deaths, while the state reports 240.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 53 and Fort Mohave with 12. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,297 cases each for Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, 659 for Kingman, 382 for Fort Mohave, 244 for Mohave Valley, 141 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 125 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 308 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.1% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,883 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Nov. 5, there were 451 new cases of the virus in the county from 382 tests for a positivity rate of 13%.

The positivity rate in the county was 12% (24/205) on Thursday, Oct. 29; 12% (45/389) on Friday, Oct. 30; 4% (13/302) on Saturday, Oct. 31; 35% (85/244) on Monday, Nov. 2; 7% (12/181) on Tuesday, Nov. 3; and 9% (46/298) on Wednesday, Nov. 4. There were no new cases reported by AZDHS on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,857 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 29,996 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.3% have been positive. Of the 4,861 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Nov. 6, AZDHS was reporting 22 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 1,996 new cases from 16,583 tests for a positivity rate of 12%. Nearly 255,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,109 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 9.6 million confirmed cases and 235,071 deaths on Friday, Nov. 6. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,237,417 deaths from nearly 49 million confirmed cases on Friday, Nov. 6.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.