Golden Valley trio arrested after baby shot with BBs

KINGMAN – An 8-month-old child being shot at least two times by a projectile consistent with a B.B. or pellet has resulted in the arrest of three Golden Valley residents, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, deputies responded to Kingman Regional Medical Center in reference to a child with suspicious injuries. Prior to deputies’ arrival, the child had been transported by air to a Las Vegas hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The child’s mother, Marticella Lopez-Rodriguez, 34, of Golden Valley, had reportedly left the hospital prior to law enforcement arriving. Detectives then responded to Las Vegas where they began their investigation. They found that the child had been shot at least two times by a projective consistent with a B.B. or pellet, with one grazing the child’s arm. The other, however, struck the child in the back of her head, fractured her skull and was lodged in her cranial cavity.

Detectives made contact with Lopez-Rodriguez, who advised that she was gathering firewood with her child and friends when an unknown person began firing an airsoft gun at them. It was at that time that the child was struck with the projectiles.

Detectives executed a search warrant on property located in the area of Agate and Davis in Golden Valley, at which time two additional persons were questioned, Zion Zachary Kauffman, 33, and Savannah Joy Cushman, 27, both of Golden Valley.

MCSO wrote the investigation revealed that Zion had shot 10 to 30 B.B.s at a covey of quail that were in the area of the child, who was sitting in a car seat that had been placed on the ground in the area of her mother as firewood was being collected. Two of the rounds reportedly struck the child.

The trio administered first aid, but allegedly waited several hours before transporting the child to the hospital by a taxi service. According to MCSO, a story had been concocted by the three to make it appear as though the injuries to the child had been caused by an unknown person randomly shooting at them.

With the conclusion of the investigation, both Kauffman and Cushman were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, child abuse and hindering prosecution, all felonies.

A felony arrest warrant was entered for Lopez-Rodriguez for the same charges. Detectives again responded to Las Vegas where they made contact with Lopez-Rodriguez, at which time she reportedly confirmed that she made up the false details relating to the incident and told law enforcement what had actually happened.

Lopez-Rodriguez was placed into custody and transported to a Las Vegas jail, but will be extradited back to Arizona.

Information provided by MCSO