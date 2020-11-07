Kingman issues licenses
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 5:
– Custodio Naranjo: 2733 Lillie Ave., Kingman; carport; $229.
– APO Electrical: 3790 Cheyenne Ave., Kingman; carport; $128.
– Preston Nott: 2426 Seminole Way, Kingman; detached garage; $795.
– Havasu Solar: 3727 Cerbat Vista Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
– PM&M Electric: 3962 Sorenson Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
– Fred Graham: 711 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gas; $38.
– Truelove Plumbing: 1929 Morrow Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
– Truelove Plumbing: 3060 Louise Ave., Kingman; gas; $97.
– Richard Davis Plumbing: 426 Golconda Ave., Kingman; gas; $69.
– Mohave Homes: 2023 Morrow Ave., Ste. 29, Kingman; rebuild; $360.
– Mohave Homes: 2023 Morrow Ave., Ste. 27, Kingman; rebuild; $360.
– K Squared Development: 3704 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,447.
– Cantrell Development: 3579 N. Essco St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,567.
– K Squared: 2058 Pawnee Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,611.
– K Squared: 3661 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR: $4,049.
– Arizona Signs: 1737 Airway Ave., Kingman; attached to building; $206.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 5:
The Boody Ranch: 1807 S. Aztec Road, Golden Valley; animal services.
Elkridge Plumbing: 7153 N. Lola Drive, Kingman; contractor.
Home Maintenance Services: 4759 College Circle, Kingman; handyman home and garden.
Kingman Lock & Key: 2143 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; locksmith.
42 Jiu-Jitsu: 1739 Hope Ave., Kingman; martial arts.
Georgopoulos Photography: 2016 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; photographer.
Stewait Tool: 3564 N. Essco St., Kingman; retail trade.
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County
- Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying credit card fraud subjects
- Mohave County announces 15 new cases of COVID-19
- Another 23 Mohave County residents contract coronavirus
- Obituary
- Kingman voters authorize sale of 1,800 acres at Kingman Airport and Industrial Park
- Mohave County logs another 56 cases of COVID-19
- Mohave County residents give recreational marijuana high marks
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: