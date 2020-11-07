OFFERS
Kingman issues licenses

The City of Kingman issued numerous business licenses in the week ending Thursday, Nov. 5. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 7, 2020 6:52 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 5:

– Custodio Naranjo: 2733 Lillie Ave., Kingman; carport; $229.

– APO Electrical: 3790 Cheyenne Ave., Kingman; carport; $128.

– Preston Nott: 2426 Seminole Way, Kingman; detached garage; $795.

– Havasu Solar: 3727 Cerbat Vista Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– PM&M Electric: 3962 Sorenson Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Fred Graham: 711 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gas; $38.

– Truelove Plumbing: 1929 Morrow Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Truelove Plumbing: 3060 Louise Ave., Kingman; gas; $97.

– Richard Davis Plumbing: 426 Golconda Ave., Kingman; gas; $69.

– Mohave Homes: 2023 Morrow Ave., Ste. 29, Kingman; rebuild; $360.

– Mohave Homes: 2023 Morrow Ave., Ste. 27, Kingman; rebuild; $360.

– K Squared Development: 3704 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,447.

– Cantrell Development: 3579 N. Essco St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,567.

– K Squared: 2058 Pawnee Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,611.

– K Squared: 3661 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR: $4,049.

– Arizona Signs: 1737 Airway Ave., Kingman; attached to building; $206.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 5:

The Boody Ranch: 1807 S. Aztec Road, Golden Valley; animal services.

Elkridge Plumbing: 7153 N. Lola Drive, Kingman; contractor.

Home Maintenance Services: 4759 College Circle, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Kingman Lock & Key: 2143 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; locksmith.

42 Jiu-Jitsu: 1739 Hope Ave., Kingman; martial arts.

Georgopoulos Photography: 2016 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; photographer.

Stewait Tool: 3564 N. Essco St., Kingman; retail trade.

