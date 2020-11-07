Kingman Planning Commission to hold zoning update hearing Nov. 10

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the ongoing zoning code update at its meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The city’s zoning code update consultant, Lisa Wise Consulting, will provide a presentation for the public and the commission, after which discussion will ensue and comments will be received. Space is limited for in-person attendance, and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Written comments must be submitted by 9 a.m., Tuesday Nov. 10 to dwilliams@cityofkingman.gov, or by dropping them off at the Community Development Office at 310 N. Fourth St.

Commissioners will also address a minor general plan amendment request from applicant Travin Pennington and property owner Praise Chapel International. The proposal is to change the current land use designation from intermediate density residential to community commercial. The property in question, approximately 1.65 acres, is located at the southeast corner of Railroad Street and Southern Avenue.

An associated rezoning case for the same property from residential, single-family 6,000-square-foot lot minimum to commercial, community business will follow.

Mohave Engineering Associates, applicant and project engineer, and property owner England Holding Company seek approval of a preliminary plat for Arroya Ranches Tract 6020, west of the intersection of Canyon Del Vista Drive and Buena Vista Drive.

