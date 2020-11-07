OFFERS
Max Cash Loan Center donates flag to Kingman Fire Department

Max Cash Loan Center donated a flag to Kingman Firefighters. (Courtesy photo)

Max Cash Loan Center donated a flag to Kingman Firefighters. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 7, 2020 6:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department now has a new American flag for Fire Station 22 thanks to a donation from Max Cash Loan Center Owner Gary Messer and Branch Manager Shawna Owens.

KFD wrote in a news release that Owens drives by the station every day, and noticed the old flag at the station could use an update to go with the ongoing remodel of the station itself.

The donation was made Thursday, Oct. 29, and according to KFD, Messer is committed to supplying flags for the station in the future.

Information provided by KFD

