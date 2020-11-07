Mohave County development manager recognized with EDDE Award
KINGMAN – Tami Ursenbach, economic development director for Mohave County, is the recipient of the Arizona Association for Economic Development’s (AAED) annual Economic Development Distinguished by Excellence (EDDE) award for Economic Developer of the Year – Medium Community, presented by Concord General Contracting.
The EDDE Awards honor individuals and companies that have made significant contributions to the advancement of the organization and to economic growth in Arizona. Recipients were selected from a pool of nominations made by members of AAED.
In the past year Ursenbach was instrumental in the expansion or recruitment of several Mohave County businesses, including Shelves West, Pegasus Group Holdings, LLC; Plus Minus Power, LLC; Meyer Distribution, Papa Z’s Classic Cars and Bioplexis.
She also created the Mohave County Regional Tourism Organization to work in the county and surrounding communities, including Needles, California, Clark County, Nevada, and Washington and Kane counties in Utah. Ursenbach also co-founded the Partnership for Community and Economic Prosperity to help address gaps in the community and to provide training and find solutions for homelessness, drug abuse and other problems. She is also creating an economic development policy for Mohave County.
Ten EDDEs were presented during a virtual awards ceremony at the AAED Fall Forum.
“The EDDEs showcase the best in economic development for all of Arizona,” said Carrie Kelly, AAED’s executive director. “Without the work of these individuals and organizations, the economic vitality we see across the state would be nowhere near the high level that we see today. They truly have a role in the growth of their individual communities and we are pleased to recognize them and their accomplishments.”
Information provided by the Arizona Association for Economic Development
