Mohave County experiencing a surge of COVID cases

KINGMAN – Mohave County is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, as 125 more county residents contracted the virus. and an adult age 50-59 from the Kingman medical service area died from complications of COVID-19.

The death and new cases were revealed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health in news releases on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 5-6.

Fifty-three of the new patients are age 60 or older, and in age brackets more vulnerable to complications from the disease.

Local cases have been spiking for several weeks, mimicking state and national surges.

The county has suffered 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. That compares to 148 cases reported by the county between Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 30. There were 91 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

Of the 125 new cases, 37 are in the Kingman area.

They run the gamut of age groups, with six cases each in the 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79 age brackets. There were also four new patients age 20-29, three age 80-89, and two each ages 0-10, 11-19 and 30-39.

There were also 45 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, 38 in the Bullhead City service area, and five in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The rise in cases comes after the Kingman City Council, along with officials in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, rescinded mandates requiring that face coverings be worn in businesses. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has also voted to reverse a requirement to wear masks in county-owned buildings, and has rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation relating to COVID-19.

County health officials have recorded 4,530 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,722 cases in the county. The county has counted 223 deaths, while the state reports 240.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 53 and Fort Mohave with 12. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,321 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,310 for Bullhead City, 677 for Kingman, 389 for Fort Mohave, 251 for Mohave Valley, 143 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 127 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 312 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.1% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,920 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Nov. 6, there were 75 new cases of the virus in the county from 339 tests for a positivity rate of 22%.

The positivity rate in the county was 12% (45/389) on Friday, Oct. 30; 4% (13/302) on Saturday, Oct. 31; 35% (85/244) on Monday, Nov. 2; 7% (12/181) on Tuesday, Nov. 3; 9% (46/298) on Wednesday, Nov. 4; and 13% (51/382) on Thursday, Nov. 5. There were no new cases reported by AZDHS on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 35,196 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 30,322 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.3% have been positive. Of the 4,874 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Nov. 7, AZDHS was reporting 38 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 2,621 new cases from 17,152 tests for a positivity rate of 15%. More than 257,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,147 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 9.8 million confirmed cases and 236,484 deaths on Saturday, Nov. 7. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,247,146 deaths from nearly 50 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.