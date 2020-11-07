OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 07
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Oct 1, 2020. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Oct 1, 2020. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 7, 2020 7:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – After a “townhall” about face masks in Mohave County buildings that led to the mandate removal, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public meeting with local business owners and citizens regarding COVID-19 safety measures for businesses affected by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order that placed additional burdens on businesses as restaurants.

The meeting is slated for noon on Monday, Nov. 9 and will take place at the county administration building at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.

The initiative came from Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2, who said at the Nov. 2 board meeting that citizens and business owners deserve to be able to explain the consequences of the current COVID-19 safety measures on their businesses.

“They have a right to voice their concerns,” Angius said.

Angius deliberately didn’t ask for a townhall, as Chairwoman Jean Bishop suggested, because she wanted to make sure that both sides – not just the public – will be allowed to talk.

Angius is proposing taking another look at the governor’s executive order that, while committing the Mohave County Department of Public Health to some sort of enforcement of the order, allows local officials to decide how to enforce it.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin confirmed that is the case. He provided speeding as an example – the county can issue tickets or warnings.

The multi-layered process currently in place and being used by county health officials to enforce the order may be reconsidered.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State