NWS: Winter weather advisory in effect for Sunday, Nov. 8 in Kingman area

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sunday night in the Kingman area, and the forecast for precipitation is 90%. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: November 7, 2020 7:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman area is under a winter weather advisory for Sunday, Nov. 8, with precipitation almost guaranteed by a forecast from the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.

The forecast calls for a 90% chance of precipitation on Sunday with a high of 50 degrees, with declining temperatures bringing a chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Little or no accumulation of snow is expected, according to NWS.

Sprinkles are possible before 11 a.m., with showers likely after 11 a.m. on Sunday. It will be windy, with south winds of 16-25 mph and gusts as high as 36 mph.

The wind will abate to 7-15 mph Sunday night, but the temperature will fall to about 34 degrees, making snow squalls possible.

While the skies will clear during the week, temperatures will remain below average, with daytime highs in the mid- and high-50s, and night-time lows near freezing.

There was a trace of rain recorded at Kingman Airport on Friday, Nov. 6.

