Obituary | Doyle Landreth Yell

Doyle Landreth Yell, 85, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn T. and Alma Yell, and his son, James Doyle Yell. He is survived by his lifetime sweetheart of 67 years, Delores Yell; daughters, Lannie Brotherton (Doug) and Debbi Mier (JR); grandchildren, Alyssa Pruitt, Jason Brotherton, Heather Marek (Dan), Tyrell Mier, Joseph Yell (Erika) and Jaimi Yell; great-grandchildren, Dusten, Kyle, Brenden Pruitt, Tanner and Blake Marek.

He was born in Amber, Oklahoma on June 21, 1935, eventually moving to Kingman, Arizona in 1971.

Doyle was the founder of Yell Concrete & Masonry. The company, which operated from 1974-2000, was instrumental in the development of many residential and key commercial projects in the Mohave County area.

Doyle never met a stranger.

Doyle was passionate about God, family, gardening and serving others.

Services will be held at The Kingman Family Worship Center, 4087 N. Eagle Dr., Kingman, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

