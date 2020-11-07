Rants and Raves | Nov. 8, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story mention the headline.

Covid cases swell in Mohave County – The entire world is experiencing a massive increase in COVID cases, but Mohave County and Kingman city officials apparently believe there is no problem, so face masks are not required. Are you kidding!

Trump-Pence win Mohave County with ease – Biden-Harris win the United States with ease.