Veterans Day observance on Nov. 11 in Kingman to include military vehicle rides

The Marine Corps League, Kingman Young Marines and the Mojave Military Vehicle Preservation Group are partnering to honor the service of American military personnel for Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Terry Flanagan, commandant of the Marine Corps League and executive officer of the Kingman Young Marines, explained the organization’s initial plans for Veterans Day didn’t quite pan out. The goal was to collect multiple photographs from veterans in the Kingman and Golden Valley areas, which would then be displayed in Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Flanagan said he only received approximately six photos. Flanagan said he will try again next year, noting that perhaps starting the effort a little earlier may produce more results.

But the local organizations still wanted a way to honor the service of veterans in 2020. Enter the Mojave Military Vehicle Preservation Group and Paul Denubilo.

“Paul Denubilo is involved with the military vehicle historical group,” Flanagan explained. “We talked and he said we can put together an impromptu parade, and I said that works for me.”

The Marine Corps League, Kingman Young Marines and the Mojave Military Vehicle Preservation Group will host a short event on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St.

Tents will be set up in honor of the nation’s six military services, and a miniature flag line will be present. The colors will be lowered and then raised again at the park prior to a thanking of veterans in attendance. After that, attendees will have the opportunity to take a cruise in military vehicles provided by the preservation group.

Flanagan said the group plans to bring a number of military jeeps, a “Deuce and a Half truck,” a self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and more. The vehicles, which will be adorned with American flags and joined by civilian vehicles, are then set to drive a short route through downtown Kingman. Those in attendance will be allowed to ride in the military vehicles as space allows.

There is a lot going on in the country right now with developments in COVID-19 as well as the Nov. 3 general election. Without getting into the politics, Flanagan said such political discourse is capable of occurring because of the service of veterans.

“That’s why people have the right to vote, because the military protects our country and our right to do that,” he said.

For those unable to attend Wednesday’s event, Flanagan recommended going to the Facebook page of a veteran organization and leaving a message of thanks.

“For Veterans Day, you’re just honoring all veterans, past and present, and just saying thank you for serving,” Flanagan said. “We’re thanking all of our veterans: male, female, old, young, active duty, retired. Thanks for serving.”