State reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – According to the Arizona Department of Health Service, there were 18 new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths, reported in Mohave County on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Local cases have been spiking for several weeks, mimicking state and national surges.

The county has suffered 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. That compares to 148 cases reported by the county between Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 30. There were 91 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

County health officials have recorded 4,530 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,740 cases in the county. The county has counted 223 deaths, while the state reports 240.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 53 and Fort Mohave with 12. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,321 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,310 for Bullhead City, 677 for Kingman, 389 for Fort Mohave, 251 for Mohave Valley, 143 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 127 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 312 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.1% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,920 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Saturday, Nov. 7, there were 18 new cases of the virus in the county from 311 tests for a positivity rate of 6%.

The positivity rate in the county was 4% (13/302) on Saturday, Oct. 31; 35% (85/244) on Monday, Nov. 2; 7% (12/181) on Tuesday, Nov. 3; 9% (46/298) on Wednesday, Nov. 4; 13% (51/382) on Thursday, Nov. 5; and 22% (75/229) on Friday, Nov. 6. There were no new cases reported by AZDHS on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 35,507 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 30,623 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.2% have been positive. Of the 4,884 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Nov. 8, AZDHS was reporting 17 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 1,880 new cases from 14,538 tests for a positivity rate of 13%. More than 259,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,164 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 9.9 million confirmed cases and 237,192 deaths on Sunday, Nov. 8. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,253,110 deaths from more than 50 million confirmed cases on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.