Community Garden seeks your leaves to make compost

KINGMAN – With fall upon us and the trees dropping their leaves, The Dig It Kingman Community Garden is looking for all the leaves it can get.

Garden officials request that residents leave bagged leaves near the back gate of the garden at 2301 Lille Ave. next to Cecil Davis Park in Kingman.

The leaves will be used to make compost for the garden, and only leaves can be used. “No weeds, litter branches, twigs, pine needles or pine cones,” garden officials requested in a news release.

Information provided by Dig It Kingman Community Garden